CROWN CASTLE INTL Earnings Preview: Recent $CCI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CROWN CASTLE INTL ($CCI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,656,404,676 and earnings of $0.44 per share.
CROWN CASTLE INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of CROWN CASTLE INTL stock to their portfolio, and 728 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,269,146 shares (-64.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,747,690
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,934,615 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,625,657
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,837,631 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,303,389
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,321,249 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,436,559
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,511,542 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,947,551
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,358,442 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,052,195
- FMR LLC removed 2,183,566 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,180,450
CROWN CASTLE INTL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
