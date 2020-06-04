Crown Castle International's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $68.75), with shares changing hands as low as $1489.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CCI.PRA was trading at a 6048.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 35.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI.PRA shares, versus CCI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CCI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CCI) are down about 3.3%.

