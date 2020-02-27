Crown Castle International's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $68.75), with shares changing hands as low as $1313.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CCI.PRA was trading at a 5655.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 44.36% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CCI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) is currently off about 5.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CCI) are off about 7.3%.

