Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/14/20, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $17.1875, payable on 5/1/20. As a percentage of CCI.PRA's recent share price of $1450.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of CCI.PRA to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when CCI.PRA shares open for trading on 4/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.74%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI.PRA shares, versus CCI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CCI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $17.1875 on Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) is currently off about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CCI) are down about 4%.

