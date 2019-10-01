Markets
Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $68.75), with shares changing hands as low as $1249.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CCI.PRA was trading at a 4948.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.70% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI.PRA shares, versus CCI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CCI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Crown Castle International Corp's 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: CCI.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CCI) are off about 1.6%.

