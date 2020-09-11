Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $158.76, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $158.76, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $180 and a 39.04% increase over the 52 week low of $114.18.

CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .53%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYR with an increase of 10.5% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.9%.

