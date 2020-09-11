Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $158.76, the dividend yield is 3.02%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $158.76, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $180 and a 39.04% increase over the 52 week low of $114.18.
CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .53%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
- Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IYR with an increase of 10.5% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.9%.
