Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.83% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $151.94, representing a -15.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $180 and a 33.07% increase over the 52 week low of $114.18.

CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.99%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

iShares Trust (ICF)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOLZ with an increase of 7.32% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.32%.

