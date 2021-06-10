Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.09, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $197.09, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $199 and a 34.86% increase over the 52 week low of $146.15.

CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.19%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (CCI)

iShares Trust (CCI)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (CCI)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (CCI)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (CCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 26.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.