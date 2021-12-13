Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $193.21, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $193.21, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $204.62 and a 32.2% increase over the 52 week low of $146.15.

CCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.02%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 8.3% over the last 100 days. FPRO has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 9.3%.

