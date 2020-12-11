Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $157.22, the dividend yield is 3.38%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $157.22, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $180 and a 37.69% increase over the 52 week low of $114.18.
CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.27%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
- Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FREL with an increase of 8.36% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.75%.
