Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $157.22, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $157.22, representing a -12.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $180 and a 37.69% increase over the 52 week low of $114.18.

CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.27%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FREL with an increase of 8.36% over the last 100 days. XLRE has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 8.75%.

