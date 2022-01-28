Crown Castle International Corp.'s (NYSE:CCI)) market cap declines to US$74b but insiders who sold US$5.4m stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$5.4m worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) stock at an average sell price of US$173 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$4.4b after the stock price dropped 5.5% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Crown Castle International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board J. Martin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$192 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$172. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.07k shares for US$4.4m. But insiders sold 31.10k shares worth US$5.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Crown Castle International shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CCI Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

I will like Crown Castle International better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Crown Castle International insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$375m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Crown Castle International Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Crown Castle International, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crown Castle International. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Crown Castle International (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course Crown Castle International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

