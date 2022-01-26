Crown Castle International Corp Q4 Profit Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $353 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $768 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.64 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $353 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

