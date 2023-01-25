Crown Castle International Corp Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $413 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.76 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $413 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

