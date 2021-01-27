Crown Castle International Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $508 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $180 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.49 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.33 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.