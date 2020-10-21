Crown Castle International Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $668 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.49 billion from $1.48 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $668 Mln. vs. $617 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.07 to $6.11 Full year revenue guidance: $5,307 to $5,327 Mln

