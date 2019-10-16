Markets
Crown Castle International Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $272 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $646 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $646 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

