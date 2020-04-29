Markets
Crown Castle International Corp Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $157 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.42 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $593 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.42 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.06 - $6.17 Full year revenue guidance: $5,337 - $5,382 Mln

