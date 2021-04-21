Crown Castle International Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $121 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Castle International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $738 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.49 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $738 Mln. vs. $593 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.74 - $6.85 Full year revenue guidance: $5,672 - $5,717 Mln

