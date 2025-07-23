Crown Castle International Corp Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $291 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $1.008 billion from $1.064 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

