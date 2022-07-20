Crown Castle International Corp Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $421 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.73 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,242 to $6,287 Mln

