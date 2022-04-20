Crown Castle International Corp Profit Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $1.74 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $421 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,242 to $6,287 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.