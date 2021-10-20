Crown Castle International Corp Announces Gain In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $351 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.62 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $351 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

