Crown Castle International (CCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $180.97, changing hands as high as $181.48 per share. Crown Castle International Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCI's low point in its 52 week range is $153.70 per share, with $209.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.21. The CCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.