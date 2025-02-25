Crown Castle Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Release and Conference Call for March 12, 2025

Crown Castle to announce Q4 2024 results on March 12, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Crown Castle Inc. plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, after the market closes. Following this release, a conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with access available via a live audio webcast on the company's website. Interested participants are encouraged to join the call by dialing the provided toll-free or international numbers at least 30 minutes early. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website until March 12, 2026. Crown Castle operates over 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 miles of fiber across the U.S., facilitating communication infrastructure essential for modern technology and services. For further details, visit their website.

Crown Castle plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, promoting shareholder relations.

The extensive infrastructure portfolio of over 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber showcases the company's significant operational scale and capability in the communications sector.

None

When will Crown Castle release its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Crown Castle plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 results on March 12, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Crown Castle conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.

How can I access the live audio webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com.

What is the phone number to join the Crown Castle conference call?

Participants can join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International).

How long will the webcast replay be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Crown Castle website until March 12, 2026.

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.





A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at



https://investor.crowncastle.com



. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the



Crown Castle



call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Thursday, March 12, 2026.







ABOUT CROWN CASTLE







Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit



www.crowncastle.com



.





CONTACTS





Dan Schlanger, CFO





Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer





Crown Castle Inc.





713-570-3050



