Crown Castle Inc. Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Release and Conference Call

Crown Castle reschedules Q4 2024 results release and conference call to March 13, 2025, due to strategic review demands.

Crown Castle Inc. has announced that it will reschedule the release of its fourth quarter 2024 financial results to March 13, 2025, after market close, due to a strategic review of its Fiber segment. The company's conference call regarding these results is also set for the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and interested participants can access a live audio webcast on the Crown Castle website. Callers can join by dialing specific numbers provided, and a replay of the webcast will be available until March 13, 2026. Crown Castle operates a vast portfolio of communications infrastructure, including over 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 miles of fiber, connecting communities across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Crown Castle is actively pursuing a review of strategic alternatives for its Fiber segment, indicating a proactive approach to enhance business operations and potentially unlock additional value.

The rescheduling of the earnings release and conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors during a period of significant corporate activity.

The extensive portfolio of over 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber highlights Crown Castle's strong market presence and infrastructure capabilities in the telecommunications sector.

Potential Negatives

The rescheduling of the fourth quarter earnings release and conference call may indicate underlying issues or delays within the company that could concern investors.

The review of strategic alternatives for the Fiber segment suggests possible challenges or dissatisfaction with current performance in that area, which could raise questions about the long-term strategy.

FAQ

What is the new release date for Crown Castle's fourth quarter 2024 results?

Crown Castle will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

When is the conference call scheduled for Crown Castle's financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.

How can I access the live audio webcast of the conference call?

You can access the live audio webcast on Crown Castle's investor website at https://investor.crowncastle.com.

What is Crown Castle's Fiber segment strategic review about?

Crown Castle is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Fiber segment due to significant demands related to the review.

How long will the replay of the webcast be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available until the end of day on Friday, March 13, 2026.

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to reschedule the release of its fourth quarter 2024 results to Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market closes. As previously disclosed, Crown Castle is pursuing a review of strategic alternatives that may be available with respect to its Fiber segment. Due to the significant demands related to the strategic review, Crown Castle has rescheduled its conference call for Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.





A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at



https://investor.crowncastle.com



. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the



Crown Castle



call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Friday, March 13, 2026.







ABOUT CROWN CASTLE







Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit



www.crowncastle.com



.





CONTACTS





Dan Schlanger, CFO





Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer





Crown Castle Inc.





713-570-3050



