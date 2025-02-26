Crown Castle Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.565 per Share

Crown Castle declares a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per share, payable March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per common share, signaling financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date of March 31, 2025, enhances investor confidence and reflects a consistent dividend policy.

Crown Castle's extensive portfolio of over 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber demonstrates a strong market position in the communications infrastructure sector.

The press release highlights Crown Castle's role in connecting communities with essential data and technology, underscoring its importance in the growing digital economy.

Potential Negatives

Declaration of a dividend may indicate that Crown Castle is prioritizing immediate returns to shareholders over potential reinvestment into growth opportunities.



The necessity of Board approval for future dividends could raise concerns about the company's financial stability or cash flow management, particularly if future dividends are questioned or altered.



The announcement of a dividend amid broader industry challenges may signal to investors that the company is facing pressure to maintain shareholder value rather than focus on expansion or innovation.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Crown Castle?

Crown Castle has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per common share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

Are future dividends guaranteed?

Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

What does Crown Castle do?

Crown Castle owns and operates over 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber infrastructure in the U.S.

$CCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.







ABOUT CROWN CASTLE







Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit





www.crowncastle.com





.





CONTACTS





Dan Schlanger, CFO





Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer





Crown Castle Inc.





713-570-3050



