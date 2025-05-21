Crown Castle Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.0625 per Share

Crown Castle declares a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625, payable on June 30, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Crown Castle Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per share, payable on June 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of June 13, 2025. Future dividends will require board approval. Crown Castle operates a substantial infrastructure portfolio, including over 40,000 cell towers and around 90,000 miles of fiber, providing essential connectivity across major U.S. markets. For more details, visit their website.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per common share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment reinforces the company's financial stability and strong cash flow, which can attract more investors.

The scheduled payment on June 30, 2025, provides a clear timeline for current and prospective investors, enhancing investor confidence.

Crown Castle's extensive portfolio of over 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber demonstrates the company's robust position in the communications infrastructure market.

The announcement of the cash dividend might indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, suggesting the company may be prioritizing short-term returns over long-term expansion strategies.



Future dividends are explicitly stated to be subject to Board approval, introducing uncertainty for investors regarding the stability and continuity of dividend payouts.



By declaring a cash dividend, Crown Castle may be perceived as lacking sufficient growth prospects to reinvest profits, which could lead to concerns about the company’s long-term financial health.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Crown Castle?

Crown Castle has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per common share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend?

Common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

Are future dividends guaranteed by Crown Castle?

No, future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

What services does Crown Castle provide?

Crown Castle owns and operates over 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 miles of fiber for wireless services.

$CCI insiders have traded $CCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL K SCHLANGER (Interim President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,127,602 .

. EDWARD B JR ADAMS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $850,960

ROBERT SEAN COLLINS (Vice President and Controller) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $384,192

CHRISTOPHER LEVENDOS (EVP & COO - Fiber) sold 2,810 shares for an estimated $300,389

KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 380 shares for an estimated $39,242

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 01/01/2025

HOUSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.







ABOUT CROWN CASTLE







Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit



www.crowncastle.com



.





CONTACTS





Sunit Patel, CFO





Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer





Crown Castle Inc.





713-570-3050



