Is Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crown Castle (CCI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Crown Castle is one of 869 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crown Castle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCI has moved about 10.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.7%. This shows that Crown Castle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Credicorp (BAP). The stock is up 38.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Credicorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crown Castle belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 99 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so CCI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #51. The industry has moved +34.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crown Castle and Credicorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

