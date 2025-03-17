Crown Castle Inc. Appoints Katherine Motlagh to Board of Directors

Crown Castle appoints Katherine Motlagh to its board, enhancing financial and telecom expertise during its transformation to a tower-focused company.

Crown Castle Inc. has announced the appointment of Katherine Motlagh to its board of directors, effective March 17, 2025. Motlagh brings extensive experience in finance and the telecom industry, having served as CFO at CyrusOne LLC and held similar positions at American Tower Corporation for its Europe, Africa, and Latin America regions. She is also currently on the board of EVgo, Inc. as the Chair of the audit committee. Crown Castle's board chair, P. Robert Bartolo, emphasized the value of her insights during the company’s transformation into a pure-play tower business. Motlagh holds a master's degree from the Academy of Finance in Moscow and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential impact of her appointment and the company's strategic direction.

Potential Positives

Katherine Motlagh's appointment to the board of directors brings extensive financial and telecom industry expertise, which may enhance the company's strategy and operations during its transformation to a pure-play tower business.

Her previous experience as CFO at both CyrusOne LLC and American Tower Corporation provides valuable insights that can benefit Crown Castle's financial and operational decision-making.

The addition of a new board member with a strong background in finance and management may improve investor confidence and support future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on new board member Katherine Motlagh's expertise may indicate previous weaknesses in the current leadership's financial and telecom industry experience.

The press release emphasizes a "transformation to a pure-play tower business," which may raise concerns about the company's current strategy and direction, suggesting that prior diversification efforts might not have been effective.

Forward-looking statements about Ms. Motlagh's contributions and the transformation carry inherent risks and uncertainties, indicating that future performance is not guaranteed and could lead to variable outcomes for the company.

FAQ

Who is Katherine Motlagh?

Katherine Motlagh is a new board member of Crown Castle, bringing extensive experience in finance and the telecom industry.

What positions has Katherine Motlagh held?

Ms. Motlagh has served as CFO at CyrusOne and American Tower, among other leadership roles in finance.

When was Katherine Motlagh appointed to Crown Castle's board?

Katherine Motlagh was appointed to the board of Crown Castle on March 17, 2025.

What is Crown Castle's primary business focus?

Crown Castle primarily focuses on being a pure-play tower business, owning and leasing cell towers and fiber solutions.

How can I find more information about Crown Castle?

More information can be found on Crown Castle's official website at www.crowncastle.com.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today the appointment of Katherine Motlagh to its board of directors. Ms. Motlagh’s appointment is effective today, March 17, 2025.





Ms. Motlagh previously served as CFO of CyrusOne LLC and CFO of the Europe, Africa and Latin America regions of American Tower Corporation. She currently serves on the board of directors of EVgo, Inc., where she serves as Chair of the audit committee.





“Katherine brings extensive financial, investment and telecom industry experience to Crown Castle’s board,” said P. Robert Bartolo, Chair of the Crown Castle board of directors. “Her insights will be extremely valuable as the company goes through this time of transformation to a pure-play tower business.”







ABOUT KATHERINE MOTLAGH







Katherine Motlagh is the former Chief Financial Officer of CyrusOne LLC, where she was responsible for CyrusOne’s accounting, finance, capital markets, tax, procurement, and investor relations functions. Prior to joining CyrusOne, Ms. Motlagh served as CFO of the Europe, Africa and Latin America regions at American Tower, where she led a global finance organization of over 300 employees. Earlier in her career, Ms. Motlagh held divisional CFO roles as well as a variety of finance and accounting leadership roles with progressively increasing responsibilities at Ericsson, Inc., Nokia, Inc., and Nextel Communications, Inc.





Ms. Motlagh holds a master’s degree from the Academy of Finance in Moscow and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Additionally, Katherine has previously served on the National and European Board of the Institute of Management Accountants and is a Certified Management Accountant.







CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Crown Castle management's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding (1) the appointment of Ms. Motlagh and her expected contribution to Crown Castle and (2) the transformation of Crown Castle to a pure-play tower business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including, without limitation."







ABOUT CROWN CASTLE







Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit





www.crowncastle.com





.





CONTACTS





Dan Schlanger, CFO





Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer





Crown Castle Inc.





713-570-3050



