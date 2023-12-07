News & Insights

US Markets
CCI

Crown Castle CEO to step down following activist investor push

December 07, 2023 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 5-8

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crown Castle Inc CCI.N CEO Jay Brown will step down effective Jan. 16, the company said on Thursday, days after activist investor Elliott Investment Management sought a board shake up and leadership change at the wireless tower owner.

Shares of the company rose 1.5% in extended trade to $119.40.

Board member Anthony Melone will take interim charge following Brown's departure, and the company said it will conduct a search for a permanent CEO.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CEO Brown stepping down.

Last month, Elliott said it was ready to nominate directors at Crown Castle and blamed the company's board and management for years of underperformance.

The hedge has also urged the company to review its fiber strategy, including considering a possible sale of the business, optimizing its incentive plan and improving corporate governance.

Elliott last week also urged U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N to revamp its board to boost lagging performance.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.