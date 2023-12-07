News & Insights

Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown To Retire In January 2024

December 07, 2023 — 10:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) said that Jay Brown has decided to retire as its President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company, effective January 16, 2024.

The company said it has appointed Anthony Melone, a member of Crown Castle's Board, to begin serving as interim CEO at that time. The Board will conduct a search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Earlier today, Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that collectively have an investment of approximately $2 billion in Crown Castle Inc., reiterated the need for a review of the Fiber Business, a change in Chief Executive Officer, and a reconstitution of Crown Castle's Board.

