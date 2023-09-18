Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $97.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 1.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion, which would represent changes of +2.44% and +0.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Crown Castle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.2, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.