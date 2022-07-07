Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $171.64, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 6.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 8.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.04% and +9.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Crown Castle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.