Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $187.53, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 0.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +9.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.98.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.