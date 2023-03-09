Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $127.86, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 9.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 3.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $7.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.52% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Crown Castle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.71, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.