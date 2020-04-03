Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $145.62, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 9.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 26.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCI to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 1.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.08% and +3.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CCI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.84.

It is also worth noting that CCI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CCI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.