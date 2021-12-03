Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $184.86, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 8.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion, which would represent changes of +1.62% and +8.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crown Castle has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.95 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.

Meanwhile, CCI's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

