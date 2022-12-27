Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $136.93, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 0.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 5.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion, which would represent changes of +5.9% and +9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.66, which means Crown Castle is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

