Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $166.70, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 1.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CCI to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.44 billion, down 2.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $5.96 billion, which would represent changes of +7.03% and +2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. CCI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CCI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.86, so we one might conclude that CCI is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CCI has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

