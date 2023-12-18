Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $112.42, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crown Castle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, down 3.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, down 6.54% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion, indicating changes of +1.76% and -0.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Crown Castle is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.85.

Meanwhile, CCI's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.