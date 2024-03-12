Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Crown Castle (CCI) ended the recent trading session at $110.97, demonstrating a -1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

The operator of wireless communications towers's stock has climbed by 3.76% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crown Castle in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 10.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating an 8.14% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.94 per share and a revenue of $6.6 billion, signifying shifts of -8.08% and -5.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.19, so one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CCI has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

