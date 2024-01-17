Crown Castle (CCI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.81, changing hands as low as $107.35 per share. Crown Castle Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.72 per share, with $153.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.04. The CCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

