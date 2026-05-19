Crown Castle (CCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.86, changing hands as high as $92.68 per share. Crown Castle Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCI's low point in its 52 week range is $75.96 per share, with $115.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.06. The CCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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