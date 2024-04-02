Crown Castle (CCI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Crown Castle (CCI) standing at $102.85, reflecting a -1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Shares of the operator of wireless communications towers have depreciated by 7.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crown Castle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 10.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating an 8.14% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.94 per share and a revenue of $6.6 billion, representing changes of -8.08% and -5.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Crown Castle boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.56, so one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CCI has a PEG ratio of 2.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.