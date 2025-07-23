Crown Castle (CCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Crown Castle (CCI) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 34.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +2%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Services and other : $52 million compared to the $47.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $52 million compared to the $47.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. Revenues- Site rental : $1.01 billion versus $991.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.2% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $991.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.2% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.52.

: $0.67 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.52. Services and other- Gross margin : $25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.9 million.

: $25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.9 million. Site rental- Gross margin: $757 million compared to the $745.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Crown Castle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Crown Castle have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

