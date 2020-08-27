Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $163.42, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 7.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.34% in that time.

CCI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, down 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.50 billion, down 0.89% from the prior-year quarter.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.15% and +1.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower within the past month. CCI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CCI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.

We can also see that CCI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.94 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.