Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $173.77, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CCI to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, down 2.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $5.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.21% and +2.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower. CCI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CCI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.05.

Investors should also note that CCI has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

