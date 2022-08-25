Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 0.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 3.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, up 7.29% from the prior-year quarter.

CCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.9% and +9.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crown Castle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.61.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.