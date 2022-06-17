Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $156.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had lost 13.11% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crown Castle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crown Castle to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.71 billion, up 8.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +9.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Crown Castle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crown Castle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

