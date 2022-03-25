Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of wireless communications towers had gained 6.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Crown Castle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Crown Castle is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 13.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.19% and +8.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crown Castle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Crown Castle is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crown Castle has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.29, so we one might conclude that Crown Castle is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CCI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

